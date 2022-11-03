Motorcyclist, 27, dies from injuries in Nanakuli crash

A 27-year-old motorcyclist has died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle collision in Nanakuli Wednesday.

The collision occurred on Farrington Highway near Tracks Beach Park at about 4:45 a.m.

Honolulu police said a red 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling westbound on the highway at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist lost control, crossed a grassy median and collided with a maroon 2001 Dodge Ram driven by a 49-year-old man traveling eastbound on the highway.

The motorcyclist was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.

Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Speed was a factor, police said. It’s unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were factors.

This is the 39th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 37 at the same time last year.