Motorcyclist, 27, dies from injuries in Nanakuli crash

A 27-year-old motorcyclist has died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle collision in Nanakuli Wednesday.
The collision occurred on Farrington Highway near Tracks Beach Park at about 4:45 a.m.
Honolulu police said a red 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling westbound on the highway at a high rate of speed.
The motorcyclist lost control, crossed a grassy median and collided with a maroon 2001 Dodge Ram driven by a 49-year-old man traveling eastbound on the highway.
The motorcyclist was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.
Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Speed was a factor, police said. It’s unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were factors.
This is the 39th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 37 at the same time last year.
