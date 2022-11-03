Police arrest man, 65, suspected in Waikiki stabbing

Honolulu police arrested a 65-year-old man in connection with Saturday’s stabbing in Waikiki.

Police arrested the suspect in the Ala Moana area Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

The stabbing occurred in an alley at 2270 Kalakaua Ave. at about 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a suspect followed a 30-year-old man into the alley and stabbed him several times in the stomach with a knife. The assailant then fled the scene.

The victim was taken in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.

Police released surveillance video camera footage of the suspect Monday seeking the public’s help in identifying him.