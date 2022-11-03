Town tackles carbon dioxide with mangrove expansion

SETOUCHI, Japan >> Efforts are underway to expand mangrove colonies in the town of Setouchi in the southern part of Amami-Oshima island, which was registered as a World Natural Heritage site last year.

The town declared in July that it would achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. To achieve that goal, since June, Setouchi has been growing about 300 mangrove seedlings. Mangroves are believed to absorb carbon dioxide at a high rate. The seedlings are set to be planted this fall.

Carbon dioxide absorbed by plants is known as “green carbon,” while carbon stored in oceans by marine plants is called “blue carbon.” Mangrove trees grow in dense forests where fresh water and seawater mix and are considered one of the main drivers of blue carbon formation.

Setouchi held an event in July to promote its efforts, planting mehirugi — a common mangrove species in Japan — in pots.

“To enrich the ocean’s resources, we hope to make this a long-lasting project while expanding our knowledge,” said a town official.