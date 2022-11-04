Big Isle man, 25, charged with assaulting toddler in critical condition

A 25-year-old Ocean View man was charged today with abuse and assault offenses stemming from a domestic incident that left a 3-year-old boy in critical condition.

The Hawaii Police Department said that shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Kau patrol officers responded to call from a residence on the 92-9000 block of Tiki Lane about an unresponsive child. Upon arrival, officers learned the boy was being transported by ambulance to Kona Community Hospital and was listed in critical condition. The child was subsequently airlifted to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children in Honolulu, where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

Police arrested Nainoa Ellis-Noa, the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother, and he was subsequently taken to the Kealakehe Police Station pending further investigation by detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation and Juvenile Aid sections.

Additionally, a female infant residing in the same household was taken into protective custody, police said.

At 1:05 p.m. today, Ellis-Noa was charged with one count each of abuse of a family or household member and first- and second-degree assault. His bail was set at $17,000. Ellis-Noa remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance Monday in Kona District Court.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Len Hamakado at 808-326-4646, ext. 224, or via email at len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide CrimeStoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.