Man, 24, arrested for allegedly taking wallet from man in Chinatown

Honolulu police arrested a 24-year-old man after he allegedly took a wallet from a 71-year-old man in Chinatown.
The robbery occurred in the area of North Hotel and Maunakea streets at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said the victim was sleeping on the sidewalk when the suspect reached into his pocket and took his wallet. The victim woke up and a brief struggle ensued between the two men.
A 41-year-old man intervened when the suspect brandished a knife and threatened him, police said.
The suspect fled on a bicycle. No injuries were reported.
Shortly afterward, patrol officers located the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery and first-degree terroristic threatening.
