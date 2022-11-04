comscore Police arrest sexual assault suspect in Pearlridge area
Police arrest sexual assault suspect in Pearlridge area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:08 pm
  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Honolulu police released this image Wednesday of a male suspect in a kidnapping and sexual assault case in the Pearl City area.

    COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Honolulu police released this image Wednesday of a male suspect in a kidnapping and sexual assault case in the Pearl City area.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in the Pearlridge area this afternoon on suspicion of kidnapping and sexual assault, police reported.

Honolulu police had been searching for a suspect who allegedly tackled, restrained and sexually assaulted a female victim in the Pearl City area Sunday evening. CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department said a suspect was arrested at around 4 p.m. today.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, third-degree sexual assault, second-degree robbery and second-degree resisting arrest.

