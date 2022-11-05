Man, 60, arrested after fatal Keaau hit-and-run

A 60-year-old Mountain View man was arrested Friday after reporting to police that he possibly hit a pedestrian with his vehicle on Highway 11 in Keaau.

The Hawaii Police Department reported that at 8:34 p.m. Friday, Puna patrol officers responded to report from a passerby of an individual lying on the ground in the Hilo-bound section of Highway 11 between the Highway 139 and Old Volcano Road intersections. When officers located the individual, he was unresponsive with apparent injuries to his lower extremities.

The man was transported to Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m. Police said his identify was not immediately known.

Police investigators determined the pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart near the right shoulder and second lane of the highway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling toward Hilo. Officers noted the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, the area was not well lit and the roadway was wet at the time of the collision.

As police investigated, the Mountain View man called police to report he may have struck the pedestrian while driving his 2003 Honda Pilot sport-utility vehicle. According to police, the man said he had noticed his vehicle had front-end damage consistent with hitting a pedestrian.

The man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree negligent homicide, accidents involving death or serious bodily injury, and duty to give information or render aid. After conferring with county prosecutors, he was released pending further investigation.

This is Hawaii County’s 33rd fatal traffic collision of 2022 compared to 22 at the same time last year.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has information about it to contact officer Jerome Duarte at 808-961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Duarte@HawaiiCounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.