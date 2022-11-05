GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Fresno State

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

FRESNO >> One of the Mountain West’s best rivalries will be on display tonight when Fresno State plays host to Hawaii at Valley Children’s Stadium (formerly Bulldog Stadium).

Fresno State leads the series 29-24-1, but the Rainbow Warriors have had some dramatics victories, including a double-overtime win in 1999 to clinch a bowl berth, and Tua Mahaley and Viane Moala blocking kicks in 2008 and 2016, respectively.The Warriors upset the Bulldogs in 2020 and 2021. In last year’s meeting, the 18th-ranked Bulldogs turned ovder the ball sixtimes.

Fresno State has won three in a row to improve to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain West. The league’s best passer, JakeHaener, and Fresno State co-captain and safety Evan Williams returned last week after missing four games because of injuries.

The Warriors. who are 2-7 and 1-3. have lost their three Mountain West games by an average margin of 4.3 points.

UH wideout Steven Fiso has been added to the active roster and is expected to play tonight. Wideout Jonah Panoke made the trip,but is likely to return to the lineup next week against Utah State. Panoke is recovering from a clavicle injury.

