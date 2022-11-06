HFD rescues lost hikers on Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail

Honolulu firefighters this morning rescued three lost hikers on the Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail.
The Honolulu Fire Department reported receiving a 911 call at 8:50 a.m. and sent five units staffed with 16 personnel to search for the lost hikers. The first unit arrived nine minutes later to establish command and a landing zone at Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park, according to a statement. The three hikers were reportedly hiking for three hours and got lost on the trail.
At 10:45 a.m., HFD’s Air 1 helicopter and rescue personnel airlifted the three hikers to the landing zone safely. They refused medical attention by EMS. No injuries were reported.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.