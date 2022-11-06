HFD rescues lost hikers on Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail

Honolulu firefighters this morning rescued three lost hikers on the Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported receiving a 911 call at 8:50 a.m. and sent five units staffed with 16 personnel to search for the lost hikers. The first unit arrived nine minutes later to establish command and a landing zone at Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park, according to a statement. The three hikers were reportedly hiking for three hours and got lost on the trail.

At 10:45 a.m., HFD’s Air 1 helicopter and rescue personnel airlifted the three hikers to the landing zone safely. They refused medical attention by EMS. No injuries were reported.