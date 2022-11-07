Large, aggressive tiger shark prompts warning signs at West Oahu beach

A 10- to 12-foot-long aggressive tiger shark was spotted at White Plains Beach in Kalaeloa this morning.
Lifeguards posted signs at the beach to warn the public of the shark that was spotted in the water about 20 to 50 yards from the shoreline.
