Incumbents Sharon Har, Gil Riviere defend legislative seats

Only one incumbent state lawmaker appears to be getting knocked out of Hawaii’s Legislature by voters today based on largely complete general election results.

Democrat Rep. Matt LoPresti representing part of Ewa Beach is trailing significantly after the first tally of votes representing nearly all ballots cast, according to results reported by the state Office of Elections.

Leading LoPresti in House District 41 is Republican business owner David Alcos.

LoPresti, who has served three terms in the House, was seen as vulnerable in light of overcoming misdemeanor charges of drunken driving earlier this year.

The lawmaker was arrested in June after he had parked on the shoulder of Fort Weaver Road, and got his case dismissed in September on grounds that police had no probable cause to arrest him and administer a blood test that showed legal impairment from alcohol.

In a similar scenario that produced different results with voters, Rep. Sharon Har representing parts of Kapolei and Ewa communities is holding off a challenge from Republican Diamond Garcia.

Har, who has served in the Legislature for 17 years, was arrested last year after driving the wrong way on South Beretania Street, and won an acquittal in January on procedural grounds.

Har has a modest lead in the House District 42 race over Garcia, who is chief of staff to Rep. Gene Ward (R, Hawaii Kai-Kalama Valley).

In another fairly close race defended by an incumbent, Sen. Gil Riviere, a Democrat, was holding off Republican challenger Brenton Awa, a former local TV news reporter, competing to represent Senate District 23, which stretches from Mokuleia into part of Kaneohe.

The one incumbent upset in the general election followed five incumbents being knocked out in the primary election, including two who had to face colleagues in the Legislature because of redistricting.

