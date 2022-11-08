Kauai police search for man, 53, wanted for Massachusetts rape

The Kauai Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 53-year-old man wanted for rape in Massachusetts.

Police said David M. Cataldo is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service in the case.

Cataldo was last known to be on Kauai and is believed to still be on the island.

He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds. Cataldo has brown eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information on Cataldo’s whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 808-241-1711. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers Kauai at www.cskauai.org.