Maui brush fire forces evacuations, closure of 4 schools

A raging West Maui brush fire tonight has scorched an estimated 850 acres in Kaualua Valley, prompted the evacuation of residents, and the closure of four schools Wednesday.

Campuses affected are Lahainaluna High School, Lahaina Intermediate, Princess Nahienaena Elementary School and King Kamehameha III Elementary School.

A shelter opened at 8 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center for any evacuees. Residents who may need to evacuate are those in the vicinity of Lahainaluna High School, Lahainaluna Road and Hokiokio Place.

The fire, which was reported at 11:40 this morning, has resulted in the closure of Lahaina Bypass from Kai Hele Ku to Hokiokio. Traffic on the Lahaina bypass is being redirected to Honoapiilani Highway from Kai Hele Ku to Hokiokio Place. The bypass is closed in the vicinity of Lahainaluna Road to Lahainaluna High School.

The fire was 20% contained as of midafternoon, according to the Maui Fire Department.

MFD helicopter crews aboard Air 1, 2 and 3 responded to the blaze, making water drops. But they were grounded later because of darkness.

Crews arrived this morning after receiving an alarm to find a brush fire with gusty tradewinds. MFD said access to the area has been a challenge due to rough terrain.