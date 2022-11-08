Oahu voters decide on 4 amendments to City Charter

Oahu voters elected to change the Honolulu City Charter with three new amendments in Tuesday’s general election. The three likely to pass will affect the Planning Commission, the Clean Water and Natural Lands Fund, and the Office of Council Services. A fourth, addressing affordable housing, appears unlikely to pass.

LIKELY TO PASS: PLANNING COMMISSION

City Charter question No. 2 is an attempt to diversify the Planning Commission. Although the current Charter sets no expertise requirements for any of its nine members, the panel’s makeup has skewed toward those with real estate and development interests.

The proposed amendment will change that, at least marginally, by requiring that four of the Planning Commission’s nine members each bring a different skill set to bear: one with experience in Native Hawaiian customary and traditional practices, Native Hawaiian law or traditional Hawaiian land use; one with expertise in land use planning, principles and policies; one skilled in land development and construction; and the other with knowledge of climate change and sea-level rise causes, effects and solutions, or environmental preservation and protection.

LIKELY TO PASS: WATER, LANDS FUND

City Charter question No. 3 will provide operating dollars for the city’s Clean Water and Natural Lands Fund, which receives a 0.5% allocation from real property tax revenues. In the current fiscal year, that amount would be about $7.5 million.

The fund allows the city to purchase real estate and easements for conservation, outdoor recreation and other purposes but doesn’t provide money to spruce up the properties for public uses such as parking lots and restrooms or landscaping and environmental remediation.

LIKELY TO PASS: COUNCIL SERVICES

City Charter question No. 4 will write the Office of Council Services into the Charter.

The office researches and drafts legislation for the Honolulu City Council and is the only legislative agency not formally established in the City Charter. While the Charter recognizes the City Clerk’s and City Auditor’s offices, it grants only the Council the authority to establish an Office of Council Services.

“The main thrust,” said OCS Director James Williston, is “to put us on the same plane as the other legislative branch agencies of the city.”

The amendment would also explicitly grant OCS the authority to provide the City Council with legal advice.

UNDECIDED: AFFORDABLE HOUSING

City Charter question No. 1 on the ballot would double the amount of money directed to the Affordable Housing Fund from real property tax revenues. The fund would receive 1% of that revenue, or about $16 million. That’s a bump up from one-half of 1%, or about $8 million, as it stands.

The Affordable Housing Fund provides rentals for people making 60% or less of the median household income in Honolulu, but expanding its coffers would enable the development of more housing projects, according to a council resolution that proposed the amendment.

Recently, the city steered about $30 million from the fund toward constructing nearly 1,000 units across six affordable housing projects.

