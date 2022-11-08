Stacey Abrams concedes to Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia

ATLANTA >> Stacey Abrams has conceded to Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia, Kemp’s campaign said late Tuesday, ending a bitter, high-profile rematch of their 2018 contest.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

Kemp, who led the state while his party controlled both chambers of Georgia’s General Assembly, campaigned on the conservative policy wins of his last four years, including forgoing public health guidance to keep Georgia businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic and passing legislation that would allow state residents to purchase a firearm without a permit. He also highlighted his suspension of the state’s gas tax and proposed using a budget surplus of more than $6 billion to fund further tax breaks for residents.

Residual effects of the 2020 presidential election loomed over the race from the start.

Former President Donald Trump recruited David Perdue, a former Republican senator, to challenge Kemp in the primary as retribution for Kemp’s certifying of Joe Biden’s crucial win in the state. But Kemp defeated Perdue by more than 50 points, and Georgia conservatives quickly coalesced around his general election campaign.

Kemp frequently stumped alongside several national party figures who have kept the former president at arm’s length — or alienated themselves from him altogether. Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia visited Georgia on Kemp’s behalf, as did Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona and former Vice President Mike Pence.

But Kemp kept his distance from other Georgia Republicans, namely Herschel Walker, the Senate nominee who faced a slew of negative stories about his professional and personal life, and the candidate for lieutenant governor, Burt Jones, who had joined a slate of fake electors for Trump after the 2020 election.

Abrams, his Democratic challenger, sought to turn the race into a referendum on Kemp’s last four years, saying that Kemp’s leadership had hurt low-income Georgians and people of color in the state. And after the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Abrams’ campaign zeroed in on her rival’s support for a bill — now law — that outlaws abortions in Georgia after six weeks of pregnancy.

But her struggles with key constituencies — particularly swing voters in conservative-leaning suburban communities — were a drag on her campaign. Her consistent outreach to Black men, a voting bloc she said would be core to her winning Georgia, was often criticized as pandering.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.