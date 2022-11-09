Moped rider dies, police search for suspect in Waimanalo hit-and-run

A 36-year-old moped rider critically injured in Saturday’s hit-and-run in Waimanalo has died.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section Monday that the rider died.

The collision occurred on Kalanianaole Highway at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a sedan was traveling west on the highway and rear-ended the moped. The moped rider was thrown onto the pavement upon impact.

Police said he sustained head and bodily injuries and was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Police said the sedan driver did not stop to render aid and continued westbound on the highway.

Speed was a factor in the crash, police added. It’s unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the police department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at 808-723-3413.