HFD investigating morning Mililani townhome fire

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a morning fire at a residential townhome in Mililani.

HFD sent seven units staffed with 23 personnel to the fire near the 94-1000 block of Lanikuhana Avenue after receiving a 911 call about the incident at about 7 a.m.

Firefighters said they saw light smoke coming from the exterior of the two-story townhome. They secured a water supply in preparation for an offensive fire attack with hose lines.

Firefighters proclaimed the fire extinguished around 7:09 a.m. after entering the building and finding an extinguished kitchen fire. They confirmed that the fire had not spread into void spaces or neighboring units, and used ventilation fans to clear the unit of residual smoke.

The building’s occupants were able to self evacuate and were assessed by Emergency Medical Services, but refused transportation.

HFD is investigating the fire to determine the origin, cause, and damage estimates, and will provide an update when more information is available.

HFD provides the following safety tip: Use smoke alarms, which are essential to detecting fires. Working smoke alarms save lives because they provide more time to escape.