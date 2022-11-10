comscore Honolulu police open investigation after threat made to Campbell High School
Honolulu police open investigation after threat made to Campbell High School

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu police have opened a first-degree terroristic threatening investigation after a verbal threat was made to James Campbell High School in Ewa Beach this morning.

Police responded after the verbal threat was made to the campus via phone call at about 8:30 a.m..

“No suspicious items were found and an all clear was provided at HPD’s discretion,” said Principal Henry Lee in a letter to students’ parents and guardians.

“The safety of our students is a major priority and we are committed to providing a secure campus,” Lee said.

A police spokeswoman said there are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

