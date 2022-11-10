comscore Kamehameha Highway shut down in Wahiawa due to motor vehicle accident
Kamehameha Highway shut down in Wahiawa due to motor vehicle accident

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:20 pm
Kamehameha Highway is completely shut down from Ohai and Avocado streets to Wilikina Drive due to a motor vehicle accident this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

