Motorcyclist, 27, dies in crash with bus in Ewa

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a small passenger bus in Ewa Wednesday.

Honolulu police said a Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound on Geiger Road at a high rate of speed at about 2:20 p.m.

When the motorcyclist neared the intersection of Kamakana Street, he drove into the opposite lanes to overtake several vehicles and collided with a small passenger bus initiating a left turn onto Kamakana Street from Geiger Road, police said.

The bus driver, a 76-year-old woman, and her passengers, ages 11 and 12, were not injured and remained at the scene.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

This is the 44th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 37 at the same time last year.