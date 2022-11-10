‘Squid King’ statue turns a profit for town

NANAO, Japan >> A giant squid sculpture built in Noto, Ishikawa prefecture, to promote the town’s core industry of squid fishing, has generated economic effects of about $4 million, the municipal government said.

The piece, funded primarily by a COVID-19 government subsidy, drew criticism from residents who called the project wasteful. But so far, the statue has generated income that is 22 times the cost of construction.

The 42-1/2-foot-long depiction of a squid, made with fiber-reinforced plastic, was built at the town’s Ikanoeki Tsukumall tourism site in March 2021 and named “Ika King” (“Squid King”). Visitors enjoy taking pictures with the squid monument.

A private consultant hired by the town’s promotion department surveyed visitors from early June to late August. Of the 439 people surveyed, about 45% said they went to the site to see the Squid King. In August alone, more than 1,000 social media posts mentioned the statue, drawing more visitors to the area.

At a construction cost of $183,000, most of the monument was paid for with a $170,000 subsidy.

“Compared to the construction cost, the monument has generated considerable effects. I think we may be able to obtain some understanding from those who are critical of the monument,” said a manager of Noto’s regional promotion department.