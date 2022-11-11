Firefighter injured during hiker rescue at Lulumahu Falls Trail

Honolulu firefighters this afternoon rescued a hiker at the Lulumahu Falls Trail who fell near the waterfall and “temporarily lost consciousness,” and a firefighter was injured during the operation.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at around 3 p.m. for the injured hiker who fell about three feet near the waterfall.

HFD arrived a few minutes later and established a landing zone at the Nuuanu Reservoir. Rescue personnel made contact with the hiker, described as a woman in her 20s, performed a medical assessment and flew her to the landing zone via HFD’s Air 1 helicopter.

One firefighter was injured during the rescue after a tree limb fell on him, HFD said. He was also flown to the landing zone.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over care for both the hiker and the firefighter at the landing zone.