Wildfire continues to burn in West Maui Mountains

Maui firefighters today continued to fight a “stubborn” wildfire in the hard-to-reach West Maui Mountains that started late Tuesday morning.

The Maui Fire Department in a news release today said helicopter crews continued to make water drops on the fire. Ground crews are concentrating their containment work on the fire’s makai perimeter, where firefighting vehicles have access.

Firefighting has been difficult because of the steep and rough terrain at the West Maui Mountains.

Rainfall has provided some relief in the upper areas of the fire, MFD said, and has helped keep it from spreading.

Division of Forestry and Wildlife personnel are working burn areas at Kauaula, Kanaha and the Lahainaluna “L” carved into the mountain.

MFD said there has been no change to the extent of the fire, which has burned 2,100 acres of land and is at 40% containment.

There is no immediate threat to homes or other structures, MFD said. The possibility of evacuations of residents or road closures has remained minimal, the fire department said.

The fire was originally reported on Tuesday just before noon in the area of Kauaula Valley.