Las Vegas Advisor: 2 Las Vegas casinos to expand with new towers, amenities

Two Las Vegas resorts just south of the Strip are adding new towers.

M Resort is building a second tower that will bring another 384 rooms to the current 390, for a total of 774. The $206 million expansion also will include new meeting spaces and amenities.

Less than a mile away, plans have been approved for Silverton to build a five-story, 290-unit apartment tower adjacent to its parking garage. The complex will include an indoor golf simulator and a courtyard with a bocce-ball court.

Timetables weren’t disclosed for either project.

Volcano continues: Whereas it was expected that the volcano at the Mirage would shut down before the end of the year, it now appears that it will operate well into 2023, at least. New owner Hard Rock International has indicated that it won’t close the casino or the volcano during a brand transition that could take until 2025 to complete.

Sweet treats: Dominique Ansel Las Vegas has opened at Caesars Palace. Ansel took New York City by storm creating the confections at Restaurant Daniel, then opened Dominique Ansel Bakery in the Lower Manhattan Soho neighborhood, where he invented the “cronut,” a cross between a croissant and a donut.

New zone: OYO has opened the Wheel of Fortune Slots Zone. The Zone features several WoF game variants, including 4D Collector’s Edition, Cash Link 2 and the WoF Megatower.

Clubs merge: The players clubs at downtown’s Binion’s and Four Queens have merged; the new club is called All Access. All points on the previous cards will be retained by players. Get an All Access T-shirt when you exchange an old card for a new card before the end of the year.

Question: Are tickets available for next year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Answer: The initial phase of tickets for the race sold out quickly, as expected. Tickets to stand along the raceway went for $500, while a seat in the grandstand (for all three days of events) cost $2,000 to $2,500. According to Formula 1, higher-priced packages will be made available soon.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.