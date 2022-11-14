comscore Honolulu police investigate attempted murder in Kahaluu
  • Today
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a female suspect allegedly intentionally hit a man with her vehicle during a domestic argument in Kahaluu today.

Honolulu police officers responded to a domestic argument at the 47-600 block of Lamaula Road at about 9:45 a.m. today.

A police spokeswoman said the suspect struck the victim with her vehicle, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, paramedics treated the man, described to be in his late 20s, for a shoulder injury, abrasions and lacerations. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police did not release further details on the case at this time.

