Police search for suspect in Kalihi store robbery

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation in connection with an alleged convenience store robbery in Kalihi.

The robbery occurred at 7-Eleven at 306 Kalihi St. at about 9:35 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a male suspect entered the store, “displayed the butt of a handgun” and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect fled with no money taken from the store. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described to be in his 20s and wearing a black hoodie and gray pants at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.