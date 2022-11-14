comscore Police search for suspect in Kalihi store robbery
Top News

Police search for suspect in Kalihi store robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation in connection with an alleged convenience store robbery in Kalihi.

The robbery occurred at 7-Eleven at 306 Kalihi St. at about 9:35 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a male suspect entered the store, “displayed the butt of a handgun” and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect fled with no money taken from the store. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described to be in his 20s and wearing a black hoodie and gray pants at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
John Aniston, star of ‘Days of Our Lives,’ dies at 89

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up