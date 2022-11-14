Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Bran­don Elefante, who was elected to the state Senate last week, is a former Honolulu City Council member and chair of the Council’s Zoning and Planning Committee. A Page A1 story Sunday said he was still on the Council.