Woman, 22, arrested after allegedly striking boyfriend with car in Kahaluu

  • Today
Honolulu police arrested a 22-year-old woman after she allegedly intentionally struck her boyfriend with her car during an argument in Kahaluu Monday.

The couple was involved in an argument at the 47-600 block of Lamaula Road at about 9:45 a.m. The argument escalated, police said, and the woman drove her Nissan sedan into her boyfriend, 29.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and treated the man for a shoulder injury, abrasions and lacerations. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. She remains in custody as of this morning.

