Woman, 22, arrested after allegedly striking boyfriend with car in Kahaluu

Honolulu police arrested a 22-year-old woman after she allegedly intentionally struck her boyfriend with her car during an argument in Kahaluu Monday.
The couple was involved in an argument at the 47-600 block of Lamaula Road at about 9:45 a.m. The argument escalated, police said, and the woman drove her Nissan sedan into her boyfriend, 29.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and treated the man for a shoulder injury, abrasions and lacerations. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
Police arrested the woman on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. She remains in custody as of this morning.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.