Man gets life for fatal Kalihi road rage shooting

Oahu Circuit Court Judge Faauuga Tootoo today sentenced a 38-year-old man, who shot and killed a 19-year-old motorist in a June 18, 2021 road rage incident, to life without the possibility of parole.

Eddieson Reyes would have received life with the possibility of parole had not Deputy Prosecutor Oksana Vincent sought and received the extended term based on Reyes’ three prior convictions in which he used a firearm to shoot a victim.

Tootoo found Reyes guilty May 12 in a jury-waived trial on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and first-degree terroristic threatening.

He sentenced Reyes to 20 years for the possession of a firearm by a felon, life for use of a firearm and 10 years for threatening.

But Reyes was argumentative with the judge today, questioning how he could have found him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The judge said Reyes could raise those issues on appeal.

Reyes appeared stunned in May after the verdict was read. His lead attorney, Eric Seitz, who was not in court Wednesday, then vowed to appeal the verdict.