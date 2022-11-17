Male suspect at large after armed robbery in Kalihi area

Honolulu police are looking for an unidentified male suspect who allegedly robbed three people at gunpoint in the Kalihi area this afternoon.
The suspect brandished a firearm and threatened three people — two 50-year-old men and a 60-year-old man — before taking money and fleeing from the scene, the Honolulu Police Department reported.
The first-degree robbery took place just before 1 p.m. today.
