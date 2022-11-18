Woman, 33, arrested after knife attack at Aala Park

Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted a 63-year-old man with a knife at Aala Park Thursday.
The assault occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Police said the victim sustained lacerations to his head.
The victim and suspect who are both homeless are not known to one another.
Police arrested the woman on suspicion of first-degree assault.
