Rainbow Wahine basketball falls to FGCU in home opener

Florida Gulf Coast drained a dozen 3-pointers and raced away to a 65-45 win over the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team today in the Bank of Hawaii Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Florida Gulf Coast, the national leader in 3-pointers for the past three years, hit eight in the first half and led by as many as 30 points in the second half to spoil UH’s home opener before a crowd of 407.

FGCU guard Tishara Morehouse went 3-for-5 from long range on her way to a game-high 17-point performance. Kaela Web hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 for the Eagles (3-0).

FGCU’s defense pressured UH (0-3) into 22 turnovers and built a 26-8 advantage in points off of turnovers.

UH sophomore Lily Wahinekapu led the Rainbow Wahine with nine points. Sophomore guard Daejah Phillips and freshman Jovi Lefotu added eight points each. Forward Jacque David finished with seven points in her season debut.

The Rainbow Wahine close the tournament against Lipscomb on Sunday at 2 p.m. San Diego defeated Lipscomb 49-45 in today’s first game.

FGCU took 13 of its first 17 shots behind the arc and hit four in opening up a 19-6 lead in the first quarter. The Eagles hit three more from long range in an 11-0 run to open the second quarter and led 30-6 when Morehouse drained her second 3-pointer of the period.

On the other end, the Eagles forced 12 turnovers in the first half and didn’t commit their first until the final minute of the second quarter and took a 39-19 lead into halftime.

Webb hit two 3-pointers in a 10-0 run to start the third quarter to stretch the lead to 30. The Eagles finally cooled off a bit late and went without a field goal for the last 5:14 of the period.

UH and FGCU will meet again on Nov. 26 in the Rainbow Wahine Shootout.