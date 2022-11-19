Vehicle occupant pinned in two-car crash on H-1 freeway

Honolulu Fire Department personnel used battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to free a vehicle occupant who was pinned between an overturned van and a concrete median on the H-1 freeway Friday night.
HFD received a 911 call at 9:27 p.m. reporting a vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of the freeway near the Pearl City onramp, according to a news release. Four HFD units staffed with 14 personnel responded, with the first firefighters arriving at the scene at 9:34 p.m to find a motor vehicle collision involving two cars, one resting on its roof and one of the occupants pinned.
The person, whose gender and age were not reported, was extricated at 9:43 p.m. and transferred to the care of an Emergency Medical Services ambulance crew, the release said. Further details were not provided.
