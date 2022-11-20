Lipscomb keeps Wahine basketball team winless

Hawaii pulled off a comeback to force overtime, but couldn’t muster another in the extra period in a 73-69 loss to Lipscomb today in the final game of the Bank of Hawaii Classic.
UH guard Daejah Phillips scored on a drive to tie the game at 57-57 with 3.5 seconds left in regulation and send the game into overtime. The Bisons scored the first six points of overtime and Phillips tied it a final time at 65-65.
Lipscomb forward Aleah Sorrentino scored inside with 1:10 left and Jalyn Holcomb’s jumper in the lane gave the Bisons a 69-65 lead with 28 seconds left. Lipscomb held on from there, with Sorrentino hitting two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to cap a game-high 21-point performance and put the game out of reach.
UH guard Lily Wahinekapu led the Rainbow Wahine (0-4) with 18 points on 7-for-20 shooting with three 3-pointers, connecting with 11.2 seconds left in regulation to spur the UH comeback.
Phillips picked up her third foul early in the third quarter and her fourth with 5:40 left in the fourth. She re-entered for the final push and finished with 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including the tying baskets in regulation and overtime.
Sorrentino went 7-for-14 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds for Lipscomb (3-3). Bella Vinson score 17 of her 20 points in the second half, finishing at 8-for-13 from the field and Holcomb added 12.
UH open the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Friday against Grambling State at 2:30 p.m. The Wahine will face Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday in a rematch of the Eagles’ 65-45 win last Friday. The tournament ends next Sunday with UH taking on No. 2 Stanford.
