Las Vegas Advisor: Iconic Las Vegas photo op has returned

For a cool blast from the past, head to Bally’s to take a photo in front of a glass-encased display of 100 ten-thousand-­dollar bills. The display that was located at Binion’s Horseshoe for decades has been brought back as part of Bally’s transformation to Horseshoe Las Vegas. Located near the elevators at the entrance to Jack Binion’s Steak restaurant, the display is unattended and you can snap your own photos with your cellphone camera 24/7. It’s one of the best photo ops in Vegas and easy to get to for a free souvenir.

El Cortez upgrade: When the El Cortez opened in 1941, it boasted 47 rooms and was considered a “resort-casino” a year before the first bona fide resort, El Rancho Vegas, opened on the incipient Strip. A $3 million remodel of those “original 47” has been completed, capping a two-year, $28 million upgrade of the property.

Lotus No. 3: One of Las Vegas’ most acclaimed restaurants, Lotus of Siam, has opened at Red Rock Resort. Considered among the best Thai restaurants in the U.S., it is Lotus’ third location, joining its predecessors, on E. Flamingo Road and the original on E. Sahara Avenue.

Gumbo cart: One of the best hot dog carts in town can be found in the Gold Coast sports book, where you can get a dog with kraut and onions for $2.50. One-upping the competition, you can now also get a bowl of Louisiana gumbo for $5. The cart operates 1:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Question: Will the sports books be posting lines on soccer’s World Cup?

Answer: All the books in Las Vegas and around the country where sports betting is legal will take bets on the World Cup. It will be the first time one of the world’s biggest sporting events will take place since sports betting’s explosion around the U.S., and it’s projected to attract $1.8 billion in wagers.

