Armed suspect took e-bike from man in Ala Moana area, police say

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation after a male suspect allegedly took an electric bike from a 19-year-old man at gunpoint in the Ala Moana area early today.

Police said the suspect approached the victim in the 1300 block of Ala Moana Boulevard at about 1:20 a.m. and attempted to pull the electric bike away from him.

When the 19-year-old held onto it, the suspect brandished a handgun and the victim let go of the bike, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police said there are no arrests as of this morning.

The victim provided a scant description of the suspect to police. The suspect was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wearing a dark jacket at the time of the robbery.