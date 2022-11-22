Man, 35, charged with robbing Ewa couple twice

A 35-year-old man charged with allegedly robbing a couple twice in Ewa is scheduled to appear at his preliminary hearing at Honolulu District Court.

Johansen Borges-Paiva is scheduled to appear at the hearing tomorrow on charges of two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the second-degree. He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $500,000 aggregate bail.

The robberies occurred at a residence on Manakuke Street on Nov. 10 and Nov. 16.

Court documents alleged Borges-Paiva used a simulated firearm in the robberies.

State law defines a simulated firearm as “any object that substantially resembles a firearm, can reasonably be perceived to be a firearm, or is used or brandished as a firearm.”

Honolulu police in court documents said a male suspect arrived at 59-year-old man’s home at about midnight on Nov. 10. The suspect allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at the man and his girlfriend 48, and demanded money.

Police said the man gave the robber money and continued to point the gun at the man as another suspect took tools and medication from the residence.

Six days later, the same robber returned to the man’s home and brandished what appeared to be a gun at the 59-year-old man and demanded more money, police said.

When he said he didn’t have any, the suspect allegedly hit him in the head with a gun and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t cooperate.

Police added the suspect also held a gun to the man’s girlfriend’s head and demanded money. The woman gave the suspect her bag that contained money and credit cards.

Police said the robber fled the scene in a white vehicle with another armed suspect.

Officers of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit located Borges-Paiva in Ewa Beach on the night of Nov. 16 and arrested him on suspicion of two counts of robbery.