Police search for suspect in Makiki robbery

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged robbery that occurred in Makiki early today.
Police said a male suspect brandished an unspecified dangerous instrument at a 26-year-old man in the area of Wilder Avenue and Liholiho Street and demanded money at about 3:50 a.m.
No money was taken from the victim and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. No injuries were reported.
A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.
