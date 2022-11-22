Police search for suspect in Makiki robbery

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged robbery that occurred in Makiki early today.

Police said a male suspect brandished an unspecified dangerous instrument at a 26-year-old man in the area of Wilder Avenue and Liholiho Street and demanded money at about 3:50 a.m.

No money was taken from the victim and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. No injuries were reported.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.