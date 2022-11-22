No. 10 Creighton recovers to win Maui opener

LAHAINA >> Creighton’s free-flowing offense was uncharacteristically choppy and sloppy for the first 20 minutes against Texas Tech.

The 10th-ranked Bluejays looked like their old selves after that, getting out to a quick lead in the second half and pulling away for a 76-65 win over the No. 21 Red Raiders in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday.

“First time on the road with this team, maybe they were anxious and excited,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “We certainly weren’t ourselves early in that game. We had as many turnovers in the first 20 possessions, I think, as we’ve had in four games. So once we settled in, I thought we were pretty good.”

The Bluejays (5-0) committed a season-high 13 turnovers, all in the first half, and then started rolling.

Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures. Trey Alexander had 13 of his 17 points after the half and Ryan Nembhard finished with 16. Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, who rolled his ankle late in the first half and aggravated it late in the second, had 10 points.

“Thank goodness Kalkbrenner was tough enough to play through a pretty good sprained ankle,” McDermott said, “because his presence at the rim and on the glass for us is so important.”

Daniel Batcho scored a career-high 17 points for the Red Raiders (3-1), who led by seven points early while Creighton struggled to adjust to their trademark in-your-face defense.

“You can prep all you want,” McDermott said, “but it’s so hard to simulate the physicality of their defense and the quickness of their rotations.”

Creighton outscored Texas Tech 23-12 coming out of the half to break open a 31-all game.

“The biggest difference was that first four minutes,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “They came out and just punched us in the mouth and I thought that was the difference. They came out with just a really aggressive mindset on both ends of the floor. It set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Alexander took Scheierman’s pass from the post and hit a 3-pointer from the wing to get the second half started. After Kaluma blocked a shot, Alexander passed to Nembhard for a lay-in. A minute later, Nembhard scored with his left hand from the right side of the basket, and Alexander followed with a three-point play.

Nembhard’s 3-pointer off the dribble gave the Bluejays their first double-digit lead, and Kaluma scored seven straight points for Creighton to make it 64-50 with seven minutes to play.

Pop Isaacs scored 13 points, De’Vion Harmon had 12 and Kevin Obanor added 10 for Texas Tech.

No. 9 Arkansas 80, Louisville 54

LAHAINA >> Anthony Black dominated inside and out to finish with 26 points as the Razorbacks (4-0) overwhelmed the Cardinals (0-4) in the second half in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

Black, a freshman guard, shot 9-for-11, including 3-for-5 on 3s, and made all five free throws with six assists. Ricky Council IV added 15 points and Makhel Mitchell 12 for the Razorbacks.

Kamri Lands scored 13 and El Ellis 11 for Louisville, in its first season under coach Kenny Payne, a former Cardinals star.

Black, who topped the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, carried the Razorbacks the entire game. He scored 12 points in the first half to stake the Razorbacks to a 36-28 lead, including consecutive 3-point shots during an early run. The Razorbacks — who have reached the Elite Eight in consecutive seasons — also played a strong inside game, with Black making a baseline slam dunk and Council making an alley-oop slam dunk.

No. 17 San Diego St. 88, Ohio State 77

LAHAINA >> Matt Bradley scored 18 points before fouling out in the final minutes and helped the Aztecs (4-0) rally from a slow start to beat the Buckeyes (3-1) in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

Lamont Butler and Micah Parrish had 15 points apiece and Adam Seiko added 14 for the Aztecs.

Sean McNeil scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half for Ohio State, which was playing away from Columbus for the first time this season. Brice Sensabuagh scored 17 and Bruce Thornton 13.

Ohio State threatened to turn the momentum three times in the final minutes, but the Aztecs answered each time.

Tanner Holden made a dunk and was fouled by Bradley, which was determined to be flagrant. He made both free throws to pull the Buckeyes to 80-72. Sensabaugh made one of two free throws for the Buckeyes before Parrish drained a 3 to give the Aztecs a double-digit lead.

Bradley fouled out with 2:53 left and Thornton made both free throws to pull the Buckeyes to 83-75

Darrion Trammell of SDSU then made two free throws with 1:49 left.

No. 14 Arizona 101, Cincinnati 93

LAHAINA >> Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo finished with double-doubles and the Wildcats (4-0) shot nearly 80% in the second half to beat the Bearcats (3-2), closing out the first day of the Invitational.

Tubelis finished with 30 points on 12-for-18 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. Ballo matched his career high with 21 points. Ballo sank eight of 11 shots from the floor but just five of 10 at the free-throw line. The 7-footer added 10 rebounds.

Cincinnati stayed in the game by sinking 13 of 19 shots from 3-point range in the second half. The Bearcats got within seven points three times, the last at 81-74 with 5:29 left to play on a Mika Adams-Woods 3-pointer. But Courtney Ramey scored seven in a 12-3 run over the next 2:06 and the Wildcats withstood the rally.