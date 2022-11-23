Man, 59, charged in robbery of Waipahu business

Prosecutors charged a 59-year-old man after he allegedly attempted to rob a money transfer business in Waipahu.
Richard Moniz was charged Tuesday with second-degree robbery. His bail is set at $100,000.
Honolulu police said a man entered MB Remittance Center Hawaii, Ltd. located next to Times Supermarket at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
The man claimed he was armed and demanded money, police said.
Officers arrived while the suspect, identified as Moniz, was there and arrested him on suspicion of robbery.
