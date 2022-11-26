Lost hikers rescued from Mt. Kaala, Iliahi Ridge trails

The Honolulu Fire Department sent 16 personnel to rescue a lost, uninjured hiker on the Mount Kaala Trail in Waianae on Friday.

The hiker, a woman in her 40s, had walked for two hours before she got lost and called 911 around 11:42 a.m., HFD said in a press release.

An HFD helicoper “conducted an aerial reconnaissance of the area,” but ultimately “it was determined that an air rescue would not be a viable option due to her location and high winds,” HFD said.

Just after 1 p.m., firefighters started walking up the trail. They found her, uninjured, 45 minutes later and escorted her back down within 40 minutes.

Later that night, HFD rescued three teenage boys who got lost hiking Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City.

The hikers were unable to find their way down because it was dark, so they called 911 at 10:38 p.m.

HFD sent 16 personnel and a helicopter to airlift them out an hour later, HFD said in a press release.

None of the boys were injured. They had been out for seven hours, the release said.

HFD encourages hikers to bring a charged cellphone, learn about trails before walking them, and to stay put after dark if lost.