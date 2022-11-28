Mauna Loa erupts; no immediate threat to nearby communities

Mauna Loa volcano on the Big Island is erupting with lava flows at the summit region visible from Kona, the U.S. Geological Survey reported early this morning.

The eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the world’s largest volcano and lava flows are contained within the summit area and aren’t threatening nearby communities, USGS scientists reported.

“However, lava flows in the summit region are visible from Kona. There is currently no indication of any migration of the eruption into a rift zone,” the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement.

Hawaiian County Civil Defense has been activated and has opened shelters at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pahala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amid reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast.

“Multiple images have surfaced on social media indicating lava activity outside of the caldera. At this time, no lava migration into a rift zone has been confirmed,” according to a statement from the office of Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has increased the alert level for volcanic activity on Mauna Loa from “advisory” to “warning,’ and increased the aviation threat level from “yellow” to “red” to reflect the presence of airborne gases, ash particles and possibly “Pele’s hair” volcanic glass fibers.

The Hawaii Police Department has closed Mauna Loa Access Road at the intersection with Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

The eruption, the first since 1984, comes after weeks of increased seismic activity on Mauna Loa with scores of small tremors each day.

The USGS warned residents at risk from Mauna Loa lava flows should review their eruption preparations. Scientists had been on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued an ashfall advisory for portions of the Big Island, saying up to a quarter-inch of ash could accumulate in some areas.

Mauna Loa is one of five volcanoes that together make up the Big Island.

Rising 13,679 feet above sea level, Mauna Loa is the much larger neighbor to Kilauea volcano, which erupted in Leilani Estates and destroyed about 700 homes in 2018. Some of its slopes are much steeper than Kilauea’s so when it erupts, its lava can flow much faster.

During a 1950 eruption, the mountain’s lava traveled 15 miles to the ocean in less than three hours.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said this morning that about half of all recorded Mauna Loa eruptions have been confined to the summit area.

HI-EMA said people living on the Mauna Loa slopes should stay informed through HCCDA alerts and take steps to prepare in the event action is needed. For more information visit: https://hawaii-county-volcano-hazards-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com.

This breaking news report will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.