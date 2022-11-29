comscore No danger yet as Mauna Loa lava flows on the Big Island
No danger yet as Mauna Loa lava flows on the Big Island

  By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  VIDEO COURTESY USGS

    An eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa, the first since 1984 for the world's largest volcano.

  • Credit Lacy Lyons / Special to the Star-Advertiser

    Summit of Mauna Loa erupting from Mauna Kea.

  CODY YAMAGUCHI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The lava flow as seen Monday from Pohakuloa on Saddle Road.

    CODY YAMAGUCHI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    The lava flow as seen Monday from Pohakuloa on Saddle Road.

  USGS HAWAIIAN VOLCANO OBSERVATORY / ASSOCIATED PRESS Above, a view from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory of Mauna Loa volcano on Monday.

    USGS HAWAIIAN VOLCANO OBSERVATORY / ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Above, a view from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory of Mauna Loa volcano on Monday.

  JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. David Ige spoke during Monday's news conference on the eruption of Mauna Loa.Hawaii governor David Ige speaks during a news conference on the eruption of Mauna Loa on Hawaii island on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gov. David Ige spoke during Monday’s news conference on the eruption of Mauna Loa.Hawaii governor David Ige speaks during a news conference on the eruption of Mauna Loa on Hawaii island on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Honolulu.

  BRUCE OMORI / PARADISE HELICOPTERS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER After the initial breakout in Mokuaweoweo Crater at the summit, activity migrated down Mauna Loa's northeast rift, with a mile-long curtain of fire.

    BRUCE OMORI / PARADISE HELICOPTERS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    After the initial breakout in Mokuaweoweo Crater at the summit, activity migrated down Mauna Loa’s northeast rift, with a mile-long curtain of fire.

  BRUCE OMORI / PARADISE HELICOPTERS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER At top, USGS personnel monitor the rivers of lava created by a mile-long stretch of fountains.

    BRUCE OMORI / PARADISE HELICOPTERS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    At top, USGS personnel monitor the rivers of lava created by a mile-long stretch of fountains.

A bad-case scenario for a Mauna Loa eruption threatening populated areas within only a few hours did not happen Monday on Hawaii island. Read more

