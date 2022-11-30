Mauna Loa lava flows draw throngs of spectators

Mauna Loa’s first eruption in 34 years entered its third day today with several fissures and lava flows active with and flows moving in a northeast direction.

Fissure No. 3 has the longest and largest lava flow and fountains of lava between 131 to 164 feet high as of Tuesday afternoon, according to scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Lava from Fissure No. 4, a smaller fissure that opened Monday night, is feeding lava flows in the northeast direction but still miles away from Saddle Road. Lava from the smaller fissure spouted about 16 to 33 feet high Tuesday.

At a news briefing Tuesday morning, Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said they continue to monitor the flow and hope to have an effusion rate on the lava output soon.

Meanwhile, Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation relating to Mauna Loa Monday night.

“We’re thankful the lava flow is not affecting residential areas at this time, allowing schools and businesses to remain open,” Ige said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m issuing this emergency proclamation now to allow responders to respond quickly or limit access, if necessary, as the eruption continues.”

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth also issued an emergency rule Monday night prohibiting parking and traversing on Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road, and its shoulders between mile marker 16 and mile marker 31 due to the influx of spectators driving and parking on the highway.

“We understand that many of our residents and visitors are excited to view the tremendous eruption happening on the slopes of Mauna Loa; however, it must be done in a way that ensures the safety of all of our community,” Roth said in a statement Tuesday.

“Saddle Road presents a number of unsafe conditions for pedestrian traffic, including rain, fog, and other factors that can reduce visibility for oncoming traffic — especially at night. Therefore, we ask that all who seek to view the eruption do so in areas that are deemed safe and in accordance with the law,” he added.

Under the emergency rule, only county, state or federal government employees and verified governmental contractors will be allowed to park in the area.

The public may park at the Gilbert Kahele Recreational Area which will remain open 24 hours a day until further notice. Security guards will be on site from 6:15 p.m. to 6:15 a.m. daily.

Jessica Ferracane, spokeswoman of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, said several thousand people visited the park Monday to view the Mauna Loa eruption. Viewing areas along the Kilauea caldera before sunrise Monday revealed a massive glow from the Mauna Loa caldera and a smaller lava lake within Halemaumau at the summit of Kilauea.

“This is quite a sacred event,” Ferracane said of the rare dual eruption.

County and HVO continue to caution that eruptions from Mauna Loa, the world’s largest volcano, can be unpredictable and long-lasting, and they recommend residents visit the county’s volcano hazards website for more information and updates.

County of Hawaii Supplemental Emergency Proclamation on Mauna Loa Eruption by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd