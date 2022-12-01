LIVE BLOG: Mauna Loa lava slows, spreads out

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page! This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: 7 a.m.

Lava flows today are continuing down the northeast slope of Mauna Loa.

The flow front has hit a low-sloping spot and is beginning to spread out and inflate, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Mauna Loa’s first eruption in 38 years entered its fourth day today with several fissures active and lava flows moving in north and northeast directions.

The Fissure No. 3 lava flows are traveling north toward Daniel K. Inouye Highway and were about 3.6 miles from the critical transportation route as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The flows are beginning to slow and spread out as they reach the relatively flat Saddle Road area.

The largest lava flow, fed dominantly by Fissure No. 3, slowed to a rate of 0.02 miles per hour between 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said in a report.

Fissure No. 4 is still active with lava flows moving northeast. A small lobe is moving east at a slower rate than the main lobe, the USGS said Wednesday.

Seismic monitoring of the site has detected tremors, or a high rate of earthquakes, in the vicinity of the active fissures, indicating that magma is still being supplied.

No active lava has been seen in Moku’āweoweo caldera and the Southwest Rift Zone is not erupting. The USGS does not expect eruptive activity outside of the Northeast Rift Zone.

With authorities issuing $1,000 parking tickets to volcano watchers along Daniel K. Inouye Highway, officials are working to open up a new public viewing area at the Pohakuloa Training Area.

The public may park at the Gilbert Kahele Recreational Area which will remain open 24 hours a day until further notice. Security guards will be on site from 6:15 p.m. to 6:15 a.m. daily.

Hawaii County and HVO continue to caution that eruptions from Mauna Loa, the world’s largest volcano, can be unpredictable and long-lasting, and they recommend residents visit the county’s volcano hazards website for more information and updates.

