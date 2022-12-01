Police investigating fatal shooting in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police are investigating a possible homicide after a man in his 50s was fatally shot this morning in Ewa Beach.
The Honolulu Police Department has investigators on the scene at the Palm Villas townhomes complex on Puamaeole Street in Ewa Beach.
Police records indicate the incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. today and was initially reported as an aggravated assault.
Police said the victim was fatally shot by a suspect who fled in a vehicle.
Emergency Medical Services administered advanced life support and transported the victim, described as a 57-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound, in critical condition to an area hospital, where he later died.
More information will be released as it becomes available, police said.
