Airlift rescure required for hiker, who deviated from Mount Kaala Trial

Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) this afternoon rescued a distressed hiker, who had deviated from the Mount Kaala Trail in Waianae.

HFD received a 911 call about the hiker at 2:39 p.m. and sent four units, staffed with 12 personnel.

The first unit, which arrived at 2:53 p.m., found that two adult males and one female were about a mile from the trail’s summit when they called 911 because one of the hikers had deviated from the trail and was unable to move from his position.

HFD established a landing zone at nearby Kaneaki Park for Air 1 and rescue personnel were transported to the hiker’s location. He was airlifted back to the landing zone at 3:56 p.m. The other two hikers descended the trail on their own.

HFD offers the following hiking safety tips:

>> Plan your hike by informing others of your plan, hiking with a partner, gathering information about the trail and assessing your capabilities.

>> During the hike, stay on the trail, stay together, avoid undue risks and watch the time.

>> In an emergency, call 911, stay visible, noisy, calm and in place.