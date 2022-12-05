LIVE BLOG: Mauna Loa lava continues slow advance toward highway

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page! This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

The Mauna Loa eruption has reached its eighth day as the lava flow creeps closer north toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which remains open to traffic in both directions.

Fissure No. 3 continues to erupt this morning with the leading edge of the lava flow more than 2 miles from Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

As of Sunday, the lava flow speed was measured at an average rate of about 40 feet per hour, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Though the advance rate has been slowing, the flow remains active with a continuous supply of lava from the Fissure No. 3 vent.

No communities are currently at risk, civil defense officials said.