Suspect charged in violent robbery of man, 75, in Iwilei

Prosecutors have charged a 29-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a 75-year-old homeless man at gunpoint in Iwilei.
Nevy Andereas, of no local address, was charged Saturday with first-degree robbery and promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree. His aggregate bail is set at $25,000.
The robbery occurred at a bus stop in the 500 block of North Nimitz Highway at about 12:50 a.m. Friday.
Honolulu police said a male suspect used force to take the victim’s wallet while brandishing what appeared to be a firearm.
The victim sustained injuries to his head in the robbery and was taken in serious condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.
Police located Andereas in Iwilei a short time later and arrested him on suspicion of robbery.
Court documents alleged Andereas used a simulated firearm in the robbery. State law defines a simulated firearm as “any object that substantially resembles a firearm, can reasonably be perceived as a firearm or is used or brandished as a firearm.”
Andereas has a criminal record of two felony convictions for second-degree burglary and two petty misdemeanor convictions for harassment and liquor in public places.
