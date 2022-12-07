High surf advisory extended for north, west shores of western isles

A high surf advisory for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, has been extended until 6 p.m. this evening.
The National Weather Service expects surf of 14 to 18 feet on the north shores, and 8 to 12 feet on the west shores of affected islands as a northwest swell that peaked early this morning slowly declines.
Impacts include strong, breaking waves and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous.
Forecasters say a very small, medium-period bump from the northwest arriving Thursday will keep the swell from falling completely.
Surf for north facing shores is expected to decline from 8 to 12 feet this afternoon to 4 to 5 feet on Thursday morning. Surf for west facing shores is expected to decline from 4 to 6 feet this afternoon to 2 to 4 feet on Thursday.
Surf on east facing shores is expected to increase, from 4 to 5 feet this afternoon to a choppy 6 to 8 feet Thursday afternoon due to strengthening trades.
A gale watch goes into effect for southeast Hawaii island waters from 6 a.m. Thursday until late Friday night.
A small craft advisory is also in place for leeward Oahu and Maui County waters through 6 a.m. Saturday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.