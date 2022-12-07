High surf advisory extended for north, west shores of western isles

A high surf advisory for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, has been extended until 6 p.m. this evening.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 14 to 18 feet on the north shores, and 8 to 12 feet on the west shores of affected islands as a northwest swell that peaked early this morning slowly declines.

Impacts include strong, breaking waves and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

Forecasters say a very small, medium-period bump from the northwest arriving Thursday will keep the swell from falling completely.

Surf for north facing shores is expected to decline from 8 to 12 feet this afternoon to 4 to 5 feet on Thursday morning. Surf for west facing shores is expected to decline from 4 to 6 feet this afternoon to 2 to 4 feet on Thursday.

Surf on east facing shores is expected to increase, from 4 to 5 feet this afternoon to a choppy 6 to 8 feet Thursday afternoon due to strengthening trades.

A gale watch goes into effect for southeast Hawaii island waters from 6 a.m. Thursday until late Friday night.

A small craft advisory is also in place for leeward Oahu and Maui County waters through 6 a.m. Saturday.